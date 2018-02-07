Court Approves Effort by WFD For Sub-Station

RISON – Hoping to eventually close a fire protection coverage gap between Woodlawn and Pansy, the Cleveland County Quorum Court approved a resolution Monday night supporting the Woodlawn Fire Department’s application for a grant to build a new substation at Calmer.

Meanwhile, the quorum court also heard updates on the county finances and courthouse improvements as well as a presentation from the Cleveland County Extension Homemakers on developing a family disaster preparedness plan. All of those items were addressed during the quorum court’s monthly meeting Monday night.

Justice of the Peace Owen Rushing of Woodlawn, who also serves as fire chief for the Woodlawn Fire Department, told his fellow justices that the new substation just south of the Dollar General on Hwy. 63 at Calmer will fill in a gap for those living in the Rowell area just outside the coverage areas for the Woodlawn and Pansy Fire Departments.

Rushing explained that insurance companies base fire protection zones on a five-mile radius of any given fire station. He said there are people in the Rowell area that are outside that radius for both Woodlawn and Pansy. He said the new substation will fill in that gap.

Fire protection zones have a direct impact on homeowners insurance premiums. Those homeowners outside the five-mile radius of a fire department are subject to much higher premiums.

Justice Donald Triplett’s motion supporting the grant application resolution was unanimously approved by the court.

