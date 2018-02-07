Lady Bears Fall to Strong, Hermitage

WOODLAWN – Hermitage took control early as the Lady Hermits rolled to a 54-38 victory over the Woodlawn Lady Bears Monday night at the Woodlawn Gym.

“It was never a game. They just whooped us from the get-go,” said Lady Bears Coach Logan Adair. “It just seemed like they wanted it more… They (Lady Hermits) were getting every loose ball, playing hard all game.”

Madison Fitzgibbon had 10 points to lead Woodlawn in scoring.

The Lady Bears fell to 11-11 overall and 3-4 in 8-1A conference play. Adair said Woodlawn will go into the 8-1A Conference Tournament as a 4 seed.

Strong 49, Woodlawn 46

WOODLAWN – Olivia Gavin’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds ringed out as the Woodlawn Lady Bears dropped a heartbreaker, 49-46, last Friday night while hosting the Strong Lady Bulldogs.

Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said they tried to double-team Strong’s outstanding sophomore Dynasty Davis down low, but she still managed 30 points for the second time this year against the Lady Bears.

To read the full article, see the February 7, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.