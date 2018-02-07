Late Surge Lifts Strong Over Lady ‘Cats

RISON – Rison did a good job of controlling Strong’s outstanding sophomore Dynasty Davis for much of the game, but that left the other Lady Bulldogs open to clean up on second-chance shots as Strong pulled away late for a 51-40 win over the Lady Wildcats Monday night at the Rison Gym.

Davis, who scored 30 points last Friday night at Woodlawn, had just four points heading into the fourth quarter with Strong clinging to a 32-29 lead. But as Rison Coach Sydney Turner explained, they were able to hold Davis in check by double-teamming her, and that left the other Lady Bulldogs open for put-back points.

As the final period rolled around, Turner said she felt the Rison defense was beginning to tire, and Davis turned it on, scoring 15 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as Strong pulled away down the stretch.

The Lady ‘Dogs were tending to a one-possession lead for much of the game, leading 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, 24-22 at the half and 32-29 at the end of the third.

Macy Ratliff led the Lady ‘Cats in scoring with 14 points. Kristen Hurst drained three 3-pointers to finish with 13.

Turner said the Lady ‘Cats will take the no. 2 seed from the 7-2A East North Zone into next week’s 7-2A District Tournament at Parkers Chapel. Rison will play an opponent to be determined at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The Lady Wildcats fell to 8-13 overall with the loss. Rison is 2-2 in 7-2A East North Zone action.

To read the full article, see the February 7, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.