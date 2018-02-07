Sue McKinney

Sue Allred McKinney, 86, passed peacefully into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, January 31, 2018. She was surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

Sue was born on February 18, 1931 in Cleveland County, Arkansas to Wayne Allred and Evie Mae Anderson Allred.

She graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1949. She worked for several years at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.

She became the bride of Norman Allen McKinney on April 22, 1951.They moved to Pensacola in 1955 where they built their home and faithfully served their community and their beloved church family of East Brent Baptist Church. “N.A.” preceded her in death in 1990. They were married 39 years.

Sue had a love for the outdoors and spent many hours gardening, planting flowers and keeping an immaculate yard and home. Her greatest love was for her Heavenly Father, her family and her friends.

She leaves behind her son, Jeff McKinney (Pam) of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; two grandchildren that she cherished, Tiffany and Brooks; two great-grandchildren that she adored, Brayden and Margot Bay. She was the big sister to eight other siblings: Charles Allred (Carolyn) of Pine Bluff, Jackie Allred (Margie) of Rison, Richard Allred (Linda) of Rison, David (preceded in death in 2002), Ava Jenkinson (Donald, preceded in death 1999), Corinne Harrison (Havis) of Rison, Carolyn Mazanti (Joe), of Pine Bluff, Wanda Taylor (Marvin) of Pine Bluff; many nieces and nephews and extended family.

A celebration of her life was held Monday, February 5, 2018 at Faith Chapel South. Burial followed at Barrancus National Cemetary.

Donations can be made in her memory to Emerald Coast Hospice, Pensacola, Florida.