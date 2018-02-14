Bears Blast Hermits; Push Bearden

WOODLAWN – Woodlawn used a 26-point first quarter to take control early as the Bears cruised to an easy 71-33 win over the Hermitage Hermits on Senior Nigh last Friday at the Woodlawn Gym.

Woodlawn was up 26-8 after the opening period as Bears Coach Logan Adair played all 16 players in picking up the 38-point victory.

Adair said he strayed from his usual rotation, and put all his seniors on the floor in one group to recognized them on Senior Night.

Senior Justin Hargrave led the Bears in scoring with 13 followed by senior teammate Gage Ball with nine.

Woodlawn completed the regular season with a 15-7 record and will be the no. 2 seed in the District 8-1A District Tournament this week at Dermott. The Bears are scheduled to play the Strong Bulldogs at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

Should the Bears win, they will play in the championship game at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Dermott.

