CCSB Hears Proposal for Stadium Project

Architect Estimates New Concession, Restrooms May Cost $250,000 or More

RISON – Replacing the restrooms, ticket window and concession stand at the George Walker Field of Champions football stadium at Rison High School could cost as much as $250,000 to $300,000, the Cleveland County School Board learned Monday night.

Steve Elliott, the architect who has worked on several school projects at the Rison campus in the past, presented the school board with some preliminary plans and a drawing of the facility during the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night at the administration building in Rison.

The building he proposed would be built with block and brick, which Elliott said is more expensive that conventional buildings using wood frames.

This past football season, the district had to bring in portable toilets after plumbing issues forced it to shut off the water to the concession stand and restrooms on the home side.

Elliott said the most costly structures to build for school districts are restrooms and kitchens, and the restrooms were the dominate feature in the plan he presented to the board Monday night.

At first, Elliott proposed a plan that would essentially follow the same footprint as the existing concession stand/restroom facility in that it would be “L” shaped with the concession stand and restrooms remaining basically where they are now. The restrooms, however, would be much larger in order to meet state standards.

