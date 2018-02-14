Keaton’s Trey Helps Lady ‘Cats Fend Off Lady Bulldogs, 42-39

RISON – Sydney Keaton drained a big 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the Rison Lady Wildcats to a 42-39 victory over the Hampton Lady Budllogs last Tuesday night at the Rison Gym.

Rison seemed to have the game well in hand after taking a 26-9 lead into halftime. But Hampton began to close the gap in the second half, pulling to within six, 32-26, by the start of the fourth quarter.

The Lady ‘Dogs eventually took the lead in fourth quarter, going up by one. Keaton, however, answered with a big 3 that put the Lady ‘Cats back in front by one.

Rison Coach Sydney Turner said they got a defensive stop with 12 seconds left, and Macy Ratliff was fouled, sending her to the free throw line. She knocked down both freebies to put Rison up 42-39 with 3.8 seconds left.

Hampton took the ball out under the Lady Wildcats’ goal but could never get a shot off, securing the victory for Rison.

“We played excellent offensively and defensively the first half,” Turner said. “We came back from half time and could not finish offensively and couldn’t get a stop defensively.

