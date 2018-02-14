Lady Bears Beat Hermitage, Bearden

WOODLAWN – Ten 3-pointers and strong finishes to the first and second halves powered the Woodlawn Lady Bears to a 60-37 win over the Hermitage Lady Hermits on Senior Night last Friday at the Woodlawn Gym.

After finishing the first quarter with a 10-8 lead, the Lady Bears outscored Hermitage 19-9 in the second quarter to take a 29-17 lead into halftime.

Hermitage cut it to a 10-point lead, 40-30, by the end of the third but Woodlawn outscored the Lady Hermits 20-7 in the fourth to notch a 23-point victory.

“This is the hardest my girls have played all year,” Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said. “This just goes to show you we can beat anybody in the conference,” he said.

Freshman Mackenzie Lasiter had 13 points to lead the Lady Bears followed by sophomore Madison Barringer with 12.

Lasiter had three 3-pointers in the game while Barringer and Peyton Penland followed with two apeice. Olivia Gavin, Jordan Wilkie and Kaylee Hinson each had a 3 as well.

