Lawson Leads Wildcats Past Hampton

RISON – Chris Lawson hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to give the Rison Wildcats an early lead as they rolled to 62-52 victory over the Hampton Bulldogs last Tuesday night at Hampton.

Lawson scored 11 of his 20 points in the first quarter as the Wildcats jumped out to a 15-8 advantage by the close of the opening period.

Rison continued to pull away in the second quarter, stretching its lead to 30-15 by halftime.

Hampton sophomore Jaylin Jones heated up a bit in the second half, scoring 15 of his 20 points over the final two quarters. Still, it wasn’t enough to make a serious run at the ‘Cats.

In addition to the 20 points from Lawson, Malachi Marks had his second consecutive game to score in double figures with 13.

Strong 71, Rison 66

RISON – Strong used three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally from an early deficit as the Bulldogs got past the Rison Wildcats, 71-66, in a make-up game played last Monday night at the Rison Gym.

To read the full article, see the February 14, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.