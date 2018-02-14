Rison Pay Comm. Submits Proposal For City Pay Plan

RISON – Employees for the City of Rison will not see any decreases in their pay, but some could see their salaries grow at a slower pace if a proposed pay plan submitted by the Rison City Council’s Pay Plan Committee is approved next month.

Alderman Jimmy Bowlin, chairman of the Pay Plan Committee, presented the full city council with the committee’s proposed pay schedule during the council’s regular monthly meeting held last Thursday night at Rison City Hall.

Bowlin was joined by fellow council members Cleve Reed and Kelley Holt on the three-person committee charged with developing a proposed pay schedule for all positions within the city government.

In formulating the plan, Bowlin said they reviewed data from the Arkansas Municipal League regarding salaries for equivalent positions at three to four cities that were of similar size to Rison. The Municipal League is an association of cities and towns of all sizes throughout the state. It serves as a clearinghouse for information regarding municipal governments in Arkansas.

He said they also took the pay scales for neighboring Fordyce and Star City into consideration as well, even though both have much larger populations than Rison.

Based on the information, Holt said they adjusted the Rison pay schedule to be comparable to the pay of those equivalent positions in cities of similar size. “I think we’re actually above it,” he said.

