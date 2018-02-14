State Health Officials Hear About Local Efforts

RISON – Dr. Nate Smith, director of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), visited Rison last Friday to hear a first-hand account of some of the efforts being made locally to curb childhood obesity and improve public health in Cleveland County.

Dr. Smith, along with ADH Communications Director Dr. Marisha DiCarlo and Southeast Region Director Dena Poteat, heard reports from Woodlawn Superintendent Dudley Hume, Cleveland County Health Officer Dr. Mark Attwood, Cleveland County Extension Service Agent Diane Clement and Britt Talent of the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative.

Gwen Paul, administrator for the Cleveland County Health Unit, served as host of the meeting held at the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building in Rison.

Paul said Dr. Smith and the other health department officials make visits across the state each year to get first-hand accounts of what is happening locally to encourage good health. She said Cleveland County was chosen after it was elevated to “Thriving Community” status last year by the Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention (ARCOP).

“Thriving” is the highest designation for a community awarded by ARCOP. It is awarded to those communities that have shown a steady progress in implementing programs that encourage a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise to the general population.

Hume discussed the quarter-mile “fitness trail” funded by a $150,000 Blue & You Foundation grant that was completed behind the Woodlawn School last year. The trail sits inside a fenced area that is lighted for people to walk at night during the summer months.

