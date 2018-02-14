Volunteers Still Needed For Feb. 24 Clean-Up

RISON – Volunteers are still needed for the Great Cleveland County Clean-Up to be held Saturday, Feb. 24, along Hwy. 35, event organizer Malinda Barry said this week.

Barry and other organizers met Monday night to go over details of the clean-up set for later this month. The plan is to pick up trash along Hwy. 35 in advance of the Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt set for March 8-10.

Barry said clean up teams are asked to meet at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Rison at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, to get assignments, supplies and instructions. The clean up itself is scheduled to last from about 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with hot dogs and drinks provided at 1 p.m. at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.

Barry said FBT Bank & Mortgage will be sponsoring a reward for the team that has the most litter bags dropped off at Rison High School.

She encouraged all local school groups/clubs, churches, civic groups, etc. to organize a team to help with the clean-up. She said teams do not necessarily have to clean up on Feb. 24, noting that she already has volunteers who will be picking up trash in advance of the official clean-up date.

Rison Shine Downtown Development and Friends of Pioneer Village will be focusing their efforts on the City of Rison and the Pioneer Vilalge.

Teams from Rison High School teams will go from the city limits south to Toledo and Hwy. 114, while a team from Zion Missonary Baptist Church and the Rawls Family will go south along Hwy. 35 to Liberty Hill. A team from Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and any additional high school students will pick up trash from Liberty Hill to Hwy 63.

Barry said if additional volunteers are available, they will be used to clean up along Mt. Elba Road and Hwy. 114.

For more information or to volunteer, call Malinda Barry at (520) 490-5903.