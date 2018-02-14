Woodlawn Links Semester Test Exemptions to ACT, Test Scores

RISON – Woodlawn High School students now have one more incentive to do well on their ACT, ACT Aspire or Advanced Placement (AP) tests after the Woodlawn School Board approved revisions to the high school’s semester test exemption policy during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.

Starting next year, High School Principal Jeff Wylie said students who score at least a 19 on the ACT college entrance exam; score “ready” or “exceeding” on the Aspire test; or score at least a 3 or higher on the AP test will be exempt from semester tests in those particular subject areas the following year.

Wylie’s proposed revisions were unanimously approved by the school board, and will go into effect with the 2018-19 school year.

Previously, Wylie said students could be exempt from semester tests if they had a “B” average or higher in the class plus had no more than six absences for that class during the semester. He said those qualifications have been dropped from the exemption policy.

Since students take Aspire courses and AP tests in the spring, and those grades are not available until after semester tests. Therefore, Wylie said the results of the tests taken this spring will apply to the semester tests starting with the 2018-19 school year.

The other qualifying test – the ACT – can be taken throughout the year. A score of 19 is considered the minimum score needed for entrance at many colleges.

To read the full article, see the February 14, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.