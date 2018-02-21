Bids Announced for Kingsland Mayor; JP 3

Workman To Run for Kingsland Mayor; Ashcraft To Seek JP District 3

RISON – Kingsland received its first candidate for mayor last week when Ron Workman announced his that he will run for the office that is open following the resignation of former Mayor Charles Crain.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Ashcraft of the Lee township announced that he will seek the Dist. 3 Justice of the Peace position on the Cleveland County Quorum Court after current Justice Jimmy Curry of Pansy announced that he will not seek re-election.

Tootie Spencer, who is serving as Kingsland mayor after being selected by the Kingsland City Council last month to complete Crain’s unexpired term, has not announced whether she might run for mayor or for another term on the city council.

Spencer was serving in her first term as the Ward 1, Position 1 representative on the Kingsland City Council before she accepted last month’s appointment as mayor. That appointment expires at the end of this year.

Those announcements come in advance of the 2018 election filing period, which begins at noon this Thursday, Feb. 22, and continues through noon next Thursday, March 1. The primary election will be held May 22 while the general election will be held Nov. 6.

Workman, 51, is the first person to publicly announce any intention of running for mayor of Kingsland. While he said he has worked with the Republican Party of Georgia in the past, he said he will likely be running as an independent. He said this is the first time he has run for a political office.

Workman said he has lived in Kingsland for the past year and a half, but has ties to Kingsland and surrounding area that go back at least a couple of generations. He said his parents lived in Kingsland through the late 1950’s and his grandparents and great-grandparents were longtime residents as well.

