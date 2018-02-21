Charles Clay

Charles Edward Clay, 75, of Fordyce, went to be with his Lord on Friday, February 16, 2018.

He was born June 12, 1942 in Calhoun County, Arkansas to the late Frances and Dessie Clay.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Clay and one sister, Francis Phillips.

Mr. Clay served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He was an avid hunter and fisherman that never met a stranger and everyone that met him, loved him. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Ann Shook and her husband, Mike, son; Brent Clay and his wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Sarah Michelle Barton and her husband, Kevin, Emily Rhee Richard and husband, Tyler, Steven Shook, Clay Shook, Cruz Wilson Clay, Carrington Reece Clay, Charleston Elyse Clay; great grandchildren, Beau Barton, Drake, Payton Sydney, and Austin Plazzi, Grant, and Allibeth King; siblings, Jim Clay and his wife, Ernie, Gene Clay and his wife, Carolyn, Roy Clay and his wife, Marjorie and Walter Clay and his wife, Sheryl.

Funeral services were Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Buie Funeral Home in Rison. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery in Rison.

Mr. Clay was the recipient of a heart transplant, in his memory the family requests that donations be made to ARORA (Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency) 1701 Aldersgate Road ,Suite 4, Little Rock, Arkansas 72205.

Arrangements by Buie Funeral Home of Rison www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870) 325-6216