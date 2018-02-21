Clean-Up Still Set, Could Be Postponed

RISON – The Great Cleveland County Clean-Up is still on schedule to take place this Saturday, Feb. 24, but organizers have issued a make-up date of next Saturday, March 3, if the forecasted rain continues into the this weekend as expected.

Malinda Barry of the Calmer community, who is spearheading the clean-up effort for Kickstart Cleveland County, announced that the clean-up will be delayed one week should the rain postpone Saturday’s event.

The primary focus of this clean-up will be along Hwy. 35 in anticipation of the Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt set for March 8-10.

Should the clean-up go as planned this week, volunteers are asked to gather at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Rison at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for instructions and be issued trash bags and other supplies. Everyone is asked to meet back at the courthouse at about 12:30 p.m. for hot dogs and drinks.

Barry said FBT Bank & Mortgage will be sponsoring a reward for the team that has the most litter bags dropped off at Rison High School.

Should Saturday’s event be postponed, Barry said a notice will be posted on the Cleveland County Herald Facebook page as well as other social media pages. She can be reached at (520) 490-5903 for updates.

