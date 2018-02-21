Courthouse Facelift Continues

RISON – Those who pass by the Cleveland County Courthouse over the past week or so may have noticed the clock faces atop the courthouse looking a little ragged lately. That’s because they are getting a facelift thanks to a $163,500 County Courthouse Restoration Grant the county received last year through the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

A crew from Oliver’s Custom Roofting of Greenbrier was finishing up the final clock face Tuesday afternoon, hoping to beat the heavy rain that was expected to move into the area this week. The primary focus of the grant was to repair and replace the slate shingle roof and repair the small brick wall that sits atop the front facade of the courthouse.