Harold Robinson

Harold Arlin Robinson, 65, of Warren, AR, died Thursday, February 15, at his home.

Harold was born October 18, 1952, in Pine Bluff, AR. He was retired from the U.S. Army with 22 years of service, was a retired Registered Nurse and member of First Baptist Church of Warren, AR.

Harold was a volunteer with the Bradley County Medical Center Auxiliary, Harold’s passion was Baby Ruth baseball, he served as district Babe Ruth Baseball Commissioner for over 15 years and loved every minute of it.

Also preceding him in death, were sons; William Andrew Robinson, Matthew Wayne Robinson; his father Charles Boyd Robinson; a brother; Charles David Robinson; father in law Arthur “Buddy” Weaver.

Survivors are his wife Kay Weaver Robinson whom he married January 21, 1978. Three sons Drew Robinson and spouse Britni, Daniel Robinson and spouse Ashley all of Warren, AR, Jon Robinson and spouse Julie of Watson Chapel, AR. His mother Louise Woods Robinson of Woodlawn, AR. Two brothers Bruce Robinson and spouse Tina of Texarkana, AR, and Kenny Robinson and spouse Sandra of Woodlawn, AR. Three grandchildren Myken Robinson, Meelah Robinson, and Kinsley Robinson. His mother in law Martha Weaver of Warren, AR.

Funeral service was Sunday, February 18, at First Baptist Church. Burial with military honors was in Pleasant Valley Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Active Pallbearers were Ken Goodwin, Dennis Young, Ryan Hicks, Jason Green, Jeremy Briant, Randy Rawls, Jerry West, and Larry Hayes.

Memorials preferred to First Baptist Church or Bradley County Medical Center Auxiliary.