John Wallace

John James Wallace, after a long and wonderful life of 91 years, finished his course and kept the faith.

He was born September 3, 1926 in the countryside of Cleveland County. He died on Monday, February 12, 2018.

His parents were Grover Cleveland Wallace and Alice Sandine. Growing up and living in Rison, he met his future wife Pebble Miller and they were married in June, 1947.

Pebble died in September, 2016 after a long illness. John watched over her daily for three years showing everyone his commitment “for better or worse.” They shared 69 years of marriage here on earth and are now enjoying the glory of the Lord together in a far, far better place.

After being honorably discharged from the Army Air Corp in 1947 achieving the rank of Sergeant, he went to work for Arkansas Power and Light in their warehouses. As an avid “Ham” radio operator he learned about radio waves, and telecommunications. Over 40 years he worked his way up the ladder at A P & L to become their Manager of Telecommunications. To all his older co-workers and friends, he was known as “Red”, which makes no sense to us who have known him later in life. John was called this because of his earlier in life red hair, which for most of his later life, the red hair had gone missing.

The constant in John’s life has been his faith in Jesus Christ. He and Pebble faithfully served and supported the Lord’s churches in McGehee, Pine Bluff and Little Rock. They were an integral part of the ministry and vitality in each church they loved and knew. Their dedication to these churches is the very definition of faithfulness and commitment.

The poet and philosopher John Donne wrote, “No man is an island entire of itself, every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” For us who have known John, Pops, Uncle Jimmy, Dad, and Red, he is in our DNA. His steadfastness, faithfulness, and goodness live in us and we are the better for it.

John has “finished the course, fought the good fight, and kept the faith…there is a crown of righteousness laid up for him, that the Lord Himself will give him.”

John has already greeted these family members and loved ones, wife, Pebble Miller Wallace; sisters, Mariam Harvill and Helen White.

These remain and are the better for having known and loved him, daughter, Linda Marie (Mitch) Tapson of Little Rock; three granddaughters, Leslie Harper, Julie (Trey) Elliott, Emily (Brent) Pierce; eight great-grandchildren, Chloe Harper, Avery Harper, Emma Kate Elliott, Preston Elliott, Levi Elliott, Maddox Pierce, Addison Pierce, Luke Pierce; and sister, Esther Hudson of Monticello.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 5520 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock, Arkansas 72205 with Reverend Mitch Tapson and Reverend Billy Bowie officiating.

A visitation will be prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m.

A brief graveside service will be held at Rowell Cemetery in Rowell following the funeral services.

Memorials may be made to Little Rock Baptist Church, 62 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock, Arkansas 72212.

