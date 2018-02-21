King Anticipating More Participation For 2018 Junk Hunt

RISON – If feedback is any indication, this year’s Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt set for March 8-10 is shaping up to be perhaps the biggest one yet.

Jennifer King of Rison, the catalyst behind the first Junk Hunt three ago, said she is hearing that there will be several more vendors participating this year and that more people will be coming for the first time this year.

“I’ve had a phone call from one lady in Mississippi and another from Louisiana wanting to know how to get here, where to go, where to stay,” King said with a life. “It seems like there are alot more people planning to come this year.”

The Junk Hunt will be along about a 100-mile stretch of Hwy. 35, extending from the Benton/Saline County area on the north end to Monticello/Drew County area on the south end. The route will pass through Sheridan and Grant County, and Rison and Cleveland County as well.

This year’s event is set for Thursday, March 8, through Saturday, March 10.

There are three official “hubs” (areas set aside for multiple vendors) being organized along the route: the Pioneer Village at Rison, the old Grapevine School in Grant County, and the Marketplace in Monticello.

Sharon Gray of Friends of Pioneer Village said they still have booth space available at the Pioneer Village. The cost is $10 per day for an indoor or outdoor booth. Gray can be reached at (870) 692-3130 or (870) 325-6567.

