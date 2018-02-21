New Effort Hopes To Revive Local ‘Truck Patch’ Farms

RISON – With demand for fruits and vegetables grown without the use of man-made fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides on the rise, a new initiative through Kickstart Cleveland County hopes to meet that demand by reviving the county’s old “truck patch” farms of the past only this time using “natural” growing methods to do it.

The new “natural agriculture project” (as it is being called) is the brainchild of Trent Bird of the Randall community.

Trent, along with his wife, Lori, own and operate Birds & Bees Honey, one of the largest natural, chemical-free honey operations in Arkansas.

Bird said he would love to see a network of small farms in and around Cleveland County be developed that produce high quality fruits and vegetables without the use of inorganic fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides. The fruits and vegetables grown through that network would then be marketed under a certain brand to stores, restaurants and consumers.

According to the latest data from the Organic Trade Association, total sales of organic products in the United States has grown from just under to $20 billion in 2007 to more than $47 billion in 2016.

While conventional agriculture uses tilled ground with the application of fertilizers, herbicide and pesticides to grow crops, the natural method relies on enhancing the microbial life in the soil to create a “living soil web” that promotes healthy plants. To achieve this, the soil is left as undisturbed as possible, which means it is rarely, if ever, tilled, and the microbial life is strengthen through the application of organic materials.

