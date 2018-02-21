Pat Golden

Patrice (Pat) Ellen Wilson Golen, entered her heavenly home February 18, 2018, surrounded by family and friends.

Pat took on many irreplaceable roles for her loved ones, including wife, mother, Gigi, sister, aunt and friend. An avid member of White Hall United Methodist Church. Pat was known for her singing in the choir every Sunday. She also held the position of Financial Secretary for the church for several years. Pat retired in 2004 from the Pine Bluff Arsenal after 37 years of service and then worked at Johnson Metal Recycling for an additional 8 1/2 years.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Luther and Janice Ashcraft Wilson; and a sister, Marti Suzanne Wilson.

Pat is survived by her husband, Grady Ken Golden and their two sons and their families, Shane and Neely Golden (Wilson and Wyatt), Matt and Laura Golden (Easton, Lane, Makenzie, Kathryn and Cole) all of White Hall. Pat had a close relationship with her sisters, Toni Turchi, Melinda Hall, Tamie Green and Gina Brown. Pat’s beautiful voice, infectious laugh and wonderful smile will be missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to White Hall United Methodist Church, 300 Church Drive, White Hall, AR 71602. A Memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 3, 2018, at White Hall United Methodist Church.

Online register at www.ralphrobinsonandson.com