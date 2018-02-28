Classified Ads – February 28, 2018

Animals
- FOR SALE – Full-blooded Blue Heeler puppies; 5 males, 1 female; (870) 250-1327. (*12)
Rummage Sales
- RUMMAGE SALE March 3, 7am til, 6440 Hwy 63, Woodlawn, just north of school. Lots of items including home décor, furniture, windows, toddler clothes, women’s/girl’s clothing, baby nursery bedding and cradle. Priced to sell!
- RUMMAGE SALE FRIDAY at Old Post Office in Rison. Starts early! – The Ratcliffs
- BIG 2 DAY SALE in beautiful downtown New Edinburg. Friday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- MOVING SALE – Furniture, guns and JUNK! Everyday until ? at 6570 Hwy 35 N.
- JUNK HUNT SALE – March 8-10, 7 a.m. til ? each day. 406 Main Street in Rison next to City Hall. Tools, fishing bait, kitchen items, decorative, linens, toys, DVDs and video games, clothes (ladies, mens, boys and girls), shoes, ceramic top range, table and four chairs, lots of misc.
HIRING EVENT
- Recalculate Your Route! Averitt has great opportunities for CDL-A Drivers & PT Dock Workers! Qualified Drivers: Receive a $25 Walmart Gift-Card for applying at the event. WHEN: Wednesday, March 7 th 9 AM to 12 PM & 1 PM to 4 PM WHERE: 601 Fiber Optic Rd NorthLittle Rock, AR72117 *Recruiter will be on-site. Can’t Make It? CALL (888) 416-9928 www.AverittCareers.com EOE/AA including Veterans and Disabled
Want Ads
- NEED INEXPENSIVE CAR – Call 501-722-2700. (*11)
- NEED A TRAILER – Under $1,000. Call (501) 722-2700. (*2)
Real Estate
- HOUSE SALE/ESTATE SALE – 3BR/2BA, one-story 1970s brick home in Woodlawn School District. Living room, kitchen, den. Also includes barn/shop. Sits on 3 acres. $85,000. Call 870-489-6915. (*12)
- HOUSE AND MOBILE HOME LOT FOR SALE. 2960 and 2980 Hwy 35 North. 5.38 acres, 640 ft., Hwy 35 Frontage. 2 miles north of Rison. $19,900. Call 501-529-0655. (*11)
- FOR RENT – 3bR/1BA HOUSE in Rye Community. Woodlawn School District. (870) 510-5053. (*11)
- FOR RENT: 1500 Hwy 212 – 3br hOUSE with 1BA. Call 870-461-0879. (*11)
- FOR RENT: 1510 HWY 212 – 1BR House. Call 870-461-0879. (*11)
- FOR RENT: 4BR/3BA Double wide mobile home. Central heat and air. Good location on Hwy. 212. Call 870-461-0879. (*11)
- FOR SALE: Older brick home on 1 acre on Rodgers Rd W. 3BR/1.5BA, large den with wood-burning stove. House needs repairs and will be sold as is. Floor work, ceiling repair, kitchen cabinets, etc. Turn this house into a home. $30,000 OBO. Call 870-918-2427. (*8)
- FOR RENT: 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home 3 miles outside Rison. $500 per month, $250 deposit. (870)325-6245 (Terry), (870)325-7376, (870)540-9403. (*7)
- For Sale: Rent House 507 E 3rd st Rison 25K firm. 870-489-4476. (*5)
- LARGE LOT: 202 OAK STREET IN RISON. Lights, water and sewer. Shed on lot. $6,500. Call 870-461-1731. (*4)
- HOME FOR SALE BY OWNER – Great Location in the center of Rison. $115,000 + all closing costs. Call Jim Fultz at (281) 507-9124. (*48)
- House for sale on 4 lots. “AS IS” on south east corner of 5th & Oak. $20,000 Call 870-325-7497. (*44)
- FOR RENT – 3BR/2BA double wide mobile home in Rye. Woodlawn School Distirct. No pets allowed. $550/month. $550/deposit. Call 870-820-5860. (*43)
- DUPLEX FOR RENT IN RISON: 2BR, 1BA. 1 block from one school. $550/month. Call 870-550-5600. (*37)
Vehicles, Boats & More
- 15 FT. BASS TRACKER BOAT & TRAILER – 30LP Johnson Electric Start Trolling Motor. All Accessories. $1,700. 870-325-7858. (*11)
- 2006 Hyundaie Sonata. 120,000 miles, loaded. $4,500. Call 870-325-7858. (*11)
- 2008 HONDA RIDGELINE TRUCK – Very clean, runs good. $8,000. Call (870) 325-6060. (*11)
- Honda 2012 250 Fourtrax Recon ES $2,600 Millie Gray 1-870-325-6941 (*10)
- 1999 Dodge dakota – 4×4, runs good, new battery, needs radiator and headlight assembly, body in good shape. (870) 461-0985 or (870) 461-1822. (*39)
- 2005 YAMAHA 1100 V-STAR MOTORCYCLE. 2 new Dunlap tires, black and chrome, windshield, roll bar, saddlebags, lots of extras. Garage kept, adult ridden. 1,800 miles. $4,800. Call 870-510-3130 or 870-510-0510. (*28)
Misc. Items
- FOR SALE: Quilting machine, Tiara Baby Lock Model Number BLTR 16 A. Never used. $3500. 870-325-6150 (*12)
- 5 FT. BUSH HOG FOR SALE, $450. In Good Shape. Call Rodger Stewart at 870-718-5860. (*11)
- 6 FT. BUSH HOG – New u joints in the pto shaft, fresh paint; 40hp gear box with no leaks, ready to use, blades have been sharpened but in good shape; in Thornton, $550; Call (870) 352-7854 (*6)
- FOR SALE: Small black and white afgan $5; Multicolor afgan, fits reg. size bed, new $15; two quilts, fits reg. size bed $20 each; one blue blanket, large size $5; recliner, good condition $15; round dining room table with four chairs, very good condition $70; 42-inch 1500 watt base board tyle electric heater, 110/120 volts $30; gun cabinet, holds seven guns with storage on bottom, has locks, in very good condition $65. Call 870-325-7367. (*4)
- FOR SALE – BROTHERS DREAMWEAVER SEWING & EMBROIDERY MACHINE 1.5 Years Old, not used very much. Paid $15,000. Inlcudes all updates and programs. Asking $5,500. Call 870-325-7734. (*1)
- For Sale: Dining table (42X76) and six chairs. White washed wood. Very good condition. $100. Rison. Call Jennifer (870) 718-6977. If no answer, leave message. (*49)
- four metal bunk beds AND TWO MATTRESSES. Call 870-325-6009. (*48)
- FOR SALE – Craftsman 19.2 volt cordless tool set with rolling tool chest. $300. Call 870-461-1552. (*47)
- METAL CULVERTS FOR SALE, up to 30’ long and up to 24” diameter; special orders within one week. Rawls Concrete 870-325-6664 (*25)
AVON Sales
- FOR ALL YOUR AVON NEEDS and wants, call Ida Neal. 870-357-2075. Avon is always having a sale! Books available at Country Store, Dixon Boots, Woodlawn Grocery. (*26)
Services
- Now cleaning houses. No job to BIG or to small. Available to start now. References supplied upon request. Contact Brandi 1-870-550-2700. Message Phone 1-870-643-0591. (*40)
- ATTENTION: WILL PICK UP refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, air conditioners, copper wire and all metal/tin, cars, 4-wheelers… All for FREE. Call Allen Wilson in Rison. 870-692-7730. (*31)
- MONOGRAMMING & EMBROIDERY AVAILABLE by calling 870-370-2012. (*31)
- LEAKY FAUCETS? Weak floors, stuck doors? Call Keith Cochran, handy man. 870-357-2446 or 870-370-1898. (*36)
- Purple painting service for posting of hunting lease property boundaries. References available. 501-658-5212 (*43)
- LAWN SERVICE IN RISON AND WOODLAWN AREA: Mowing, trimming, fertilizing and more! We also clean up leaves! (870) 515-3194. (*p)