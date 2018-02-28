Crosby Back On Kingsland Council

KINGSLAND – Sharon Crosby is back on the Kingsland City Council after she was appointed to complete the remaining term of Ward 1, Position 1 Councilwoman Tootie Spencer, who was appointed mayor in January.

Crosby was nominated by Councilwoman Jennifer Williams. Her nomination was unanimously approved during the Kingsland City Council’s regular monthly meeting last Thursday night at Kingsland City Hall.

Also during last week’s meeting, John Roth was appointed as Kingsland Fire Chief and the council voted to increase the rental fee for the community room at city hall to $40 with a $40 refundable deposit.

This was the first time that Spencer chaired a council meeting since her appointment as mayor. She was unanimously approved by her fellow council members for the appointment during the January meeting.

With Spencer taking over as mayor, that left her council seat open for the remainder of her current term, which expires Dec. 31. The council tabled making a decision on Spencer’s replacement in January, and waited until this month’s meeting to fill the vacancy. Crosby was the only person nominated for the seat.

Spencer narrowly defeated Crosby for the seat in the 2016 election. Crosby, who was at the meeting, is now officially part of the council after being sworn in.

One of Spencer’s first act as mayor was to appoint Roth as the permanent fire chief. This is Roth’s second stint in leading the Kingsland Volunteer Fire Department.

