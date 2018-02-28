Emerson Brings End To Lady Bears’ Season

HAMPTON – Emerson controlled the final three quarters as the Lady Pirates ended the season for the Woodlawn Lady Bears with a 49-33 setback in the first round of the Class 1A Region 5 Tournament last week at Hampton.

“It was a tough way to go out,” said Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair. “We had played so well the week before.”

The first round matchup featured Emerson, the third seed from the 7-1A East, against Woodlawn, the second seed from the 8-1A.

While the Lady Pirates had just four wins on the season, Adair pointed out that they brought up several talented freshmen from their junior high team that won the conference championship.

Woodlawn had the upper hand early on, leading 12-9 after the opening period. Emerson, however, outscored the Lady Bears, 11-6, in the second to take a 20-18 lead by the half.

The Lady Pirates would begin to take control in the second half, winning the third quarter 18-6 before finishing with an 11-9 fourth.

