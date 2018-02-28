Kickstart CC To Honor Volunteers at Banquet

RISON – Volunteers from across the county will be recognized and honored this year during Kickstart Cleveland County’s Celebrate Cleveland County Banquet set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.

The steering committee for the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative decided recently to have each of the seven action groups that are part of the countywide initiative to select someone from their community or group to be honored during the banquet.

Those seven groups include Rison Shine Downtown Development, Re-New-ing Edinburg, Kickstart Kingsland, Wake-Up Woodlawn, Cleveland County Community Theater, Friends of Pioneer Village and the Cleveland County Fair Board.

Les Walz, staff chair for Cleveland County Cooperative Extension Office and a member of the Kickstart steering committee, came up with the idea of honoring the volunteers.

“These awards are to recognize outstanding community volunteers who have put in countless hours for the betterment of their respective communities,” Walz said. “These are hardworking family and friends doing great things for Cleveland County and they deserve any accolades we can give them.”

To read the full article, see the February 28, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.