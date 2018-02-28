Mayor’s Race for Kingsland

Five Contested Local Races as of Tuesday’s Filings

RISON – Five contested local races have now emerged in the wake the one-week filing period opening last Thursday for the 2018 elections.

As of the close of business at the county clerk’s office on Tuesday, Feb. 27, contested races were in place for county assessor, two justice of the peace positions, Kingsland mayor and the Ward 2, Position 1 seat on the Kingsland City Council.

Candidates seeking local office have until noon Thursday, March 1, to file. The primary election will be held May 22 and the general election on Nov. 6.

Political announcements made in advance of the filing period revealed there would be at least two contested races in the county: one for county assessor between Republicans Carrie Cummings of the Mt. Carmel community and Barbara Reaves of New Edinburg; and one for Justice of the Peace, Dist. 9, between Justice Judy King of Rison, a Democrat, and former Justice Charles Rodgers of Rison, a Republican.

The newest races now include the race for Kingsland mayor between Tleetha “Tootie” Spencer, a Republican, and Ron Workman, an Independent; Kingsland City Council Ward 2, Position 1 between Luke Neal, a Republican, and Karen Wiscaver, a Democrat; and Justice of the Peace, District 2, between incumbent Justice Donald Triplett and Floyd E. Miller, both Democrats from the New Ediburg area.

Here is a brief overview of the candidates and the new races:

Kingsland

Of all the local entities in Cleveland County, Kingsland is set up to see the biggest turnover with this year’s election cycle.

Much of the turnover can be traced back to former Mayor Charles Crain’s decision to resign from office on Dec. 31, 2017, which was exactly one year before his term expired.

