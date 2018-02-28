Melisa Rutherford, 53, of Blytheville, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018 at Heritage Square Nursing Home in Blytheville.

Melisa was born in Pine Bluff to Jim and Phyllis Tucker. She worked as a librarian for Blytheville School District and attended Lone Oak Baptist Church.

Melisa was involved with various organizations which include serving on the board of directors for the Lights of the Delta, the past president of the Arkansas Reading Association, and was a member of the NEA Pageant Association. She was an Eastern Star and a member of the Daughters of the American Colonists.

Melisa enjoyed crocheting and doing needle work. She loved her cats, enjoyed dirt track racing and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jim; and a daughter, Audrey Marie Rutherford.

Melisa leaves her husband, Ben Rutherford, of the home; mother, Phyllis Tucker of Rison; brother, Jim Tucker of Dewitt; sister, Mickie Tucker of Rison; nieces, Kristina Mitchell of Fort Smith, Ashley Fulmer and Brittany Fulmer, both of Paris, Arkansas; and nephews, Clayton Tucker (Haley) and Christopher Tucker, all of Rison; and one great-niece, Norah Tucker.

Funeral services were Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at Cobb Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Welch officiating. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery.

The family requests that any memorials be made to the Jo Flanigan Scholarship Fund, please make checks payable to the Arkansas Reading Association, 121 Longview Point, Hot Springs, AR 71913; or donate children’s or young adult books to your local library in Melisa’s name.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.