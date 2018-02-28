Reynolds’ 3 Free Throws Lifts Bears To First State Tourney Bid in 46 Years

HAMPTON – Cole Reynolds sank three consecutive free throws with no time left on the clock as the Woodlawn Bears pulled off a miracelous 66-65 win over the Bradley Bears in the first round of the Class 1A Region 5 Tournament last Thursday at Hampton, punching Woodlawn’s ticket to the state tournament for the first time in 46 years.

Woodlawn went on to finish as the fourth seed from the region after dropping a 70-68 decision to the Strong Bulldogs in the regional semifinals and losing 74-70 to the Dermott Rams in the consolation game.

Despite the finish, Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said his Bears were happy to acheive a goal they had set for themselves early in the year: make the state tournament. The last time a boys team from Woodlawn made it to the state tournament was in 1972.

But Adair admitted that it didn’t look too promising in the closing seconds of their first round game in the regional tournament as Bradley had erased an 18-point second-half deficit to lead, 65-63, with about 25 seconds left.

With the Bears in possession, Adair said he called a timeout with 17 seconds left to set up a possible three-point shot for the win. However, Justin Hargraves’ attempt was off the mark, and Bradley grabbed the rebound with about 7 seconds left.

Reynolds then immediately fouled the rebounder, sending him to the free throw line for a 1-and-1. The first shot was no good, and Woodlawn’s Joseph McBroome snagged the rebound and immediately called timeout with just 1 second left.

