Rison GT Class Brainstorms School Safety App for Phone

RISON – Months before the school shooting occurred in Parkland, Fla., had left 17 people dead, a group of sixth graders at Rison Middle School had come up with a plan that would protect the students at their campus should a similar situation ever happen at Rison.

“A lot of people don’t think it will happen to them, but you never know. Like any part of the day, you need to be prepared not matter what – small school, big school,” said Jared Saeler, a member of Mrs. Cheryl Patrick’s sixth grade Gifted and Talented Class at Rison.

During the fall semester, Patrick said she asked each of her GT students come up with a list of 10 things they thought were important to them. She said question was posed to them not long after another school shooting had take place, and school safety was at the top of their minds.

With the problem identified, the students began brainstorming ways they could better protect their school from a shooter, and the idea they came up was to develop a smart phone app that could be activated by a school administrator to instantly lock every door to the school as well as each classroom door in the event of an emergency.

The idea was so well received that it was selected as one five state finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).

Patrick said the school already has an emergency plan in place that instructs teachers to lock their classroom door as soon as they are notified of the emergency. The only issue, she said, is that the doors only lock from the outside, so the teacher has to go into the hall, lock the door with a key and then slam it shut behind them as they go back into the classroom.

