Spears Makes Disaster Declaration

RISON – Cleveland County Judge Gary Spears declared the county a disaster area Monday as last week’s heavy rains washed out culverts and damaged county roads, doing what he estimated to be about $100,000 in damages so far.

Meanwhile, the Nation Weather Service reported that the Saline River at the Hwy. 63 bridge just south of Rye was already in the “major flood” range Tuesday night and was expected to crest at near 30.5 feet Thursday.

Spears said the disaster declaration is the first step is securing outside funds to help pay for the repairs. Should the state follow suit and declare the county a state disaster, Spears said the state would be reimburse the county 35 percent of the repair costs. If the state, in turn, receives a federal disaster declaration, he said the reimbursement jumps to 75 percent.

Accuweather.com, an online weather service, reported that 6.74 inches of rain fell at Rison from Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Saturday, Feb. 24.

Spears said most the problems they encountered were washouts along culverts. He said they discovered about half of Ryburn Road at the Hwy. 114 intersection was about to collapse after the earth around the culvert had washed out.

The judge said he also had a report that a four-foot culvert on Neal Lane off Moore’s Church Road outside of Rison was ready to collapse Monday morning after a trash truck had passed over it.

