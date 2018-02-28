Woodlawn Advances to Final Eight After Knocking Off Rector, Kingston

MORRILTON – Woodlawn saw a double-digit lead fade in the final quarter, but the Bears managed to answer late as they pulled off an 85-81 upset win over the Kingston Yellowjackets in the second round of the Class 1A State Basketball Tournament Tuesday afternoon at Morrilton High School.

Woodlawn (19-10) will face the winner of the Acorn/Mt. Vernon-Enola game in the state quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at Morrilton High School. Acrod and Mt. Vernon-Enola are no. 2 seeds from Regions 4 and 3, respectively.

After pulling off some late-game heroics just to get to the state tournament, the Bears have made the most of the school’s first trip to the boys state basketball tournament since 1972. They knocked off the Rector Cougars, 60-55, in the first round before coming back to upend Kingston on Tuesday afternoon.

Kingston, the no. 1 seed from Region 2, led 21-20 after the opening period, but Woodlawn outscored the ‘Jackets 28-16 in the second quarter to take a 48-37 lead into halftime.

Woodlawn drained a dozen 3-pointers in grabbing its first half lead, including five from Joseph Jones, four from Austin Weatherford and three from Cole Reynolds.

The Bears continued to extend their lead in the third quarter, pushing it to 60-41 with about six minutes left in the quarter.

