Carol Scoles

Carol Ann Scoles, 50, of Rison, went to be with her Lord, Saturday, March 3, 2018.

She was born March 8, 1967 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to Larry and Sylvia Stacks Scoles.

Mrs. Scoles was a member of Rison Church of Christ and was a machine operator for Central Maloney.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Scoles.

Survivors include her parents, Larry and Sylvia Scoles of Rowell; two sons, Nicholas Aaron Thompson of White Hall, Nathan Alexander Wilson of Rison; one brother, Jonathan Scoles of Rowell; two grandchildren, Nicholas Aaron Thompson Jr. and Jayda Belle Thompson.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Buie Funeral Home in Rison with Brother Lanis Lindsey officiating.

Interment will be 3 p.m., Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Plumerville Cemetery in Plumerville.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Nicholas Aaron Thompson, Teresa Waters, John Scoles, Ricky Smith, Jack Cannon, Rickey Ray and Rick Simmons.

Funeral arrangements are by Buie Funeral Home of Rison. Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com