County to Join Opioid Lawsuit

RISON – Reversing a decision it made earlier this year, the Cleveland County Quorum Court voted Monday night to join other counties across the state in a lawsuit being filed against the pharmaceutical companies that make opioids, a type of pain medication that has led to widespread addictions across the U.S.

Meanwhile, County/Circuit Court Clerk Jimmy Cummings told the quorum court that he is in need of an additional staff person due to an increasing workload, and the fact that one of his deputy clerk’s is expected be out for an extended period this fall.

Both matters were addressed during the quorum court’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.

In January, County Judge Gary Spears informed the quorum court of a letter he received from the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) asking the county to join in on a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical companies, claiming the companies marketed opioid-based pain killers knowing patients would become addicted to them.

Spears told the court in January that he personally did not like the idea of suing someone, especially considering that the pharmaceutical companies only make the drugs, and that the doctors are the ones prescribing them. He also pointed out that Cleveland County has the second-lowest rate of opioid prescriptions in the state.

On that, the quorum court took no action on the letter.

To read the full article, see the March 7, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.