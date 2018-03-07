Dollar Proposes Pay Plan For Rison City Employees

RISON – Mayor Vernon Dollar presented the Rison City Council will a proposed pay scale for city employees Tuesday night based on a 1 percent annual pay increase rather than the 1.5 percent as was proposed by the council’s Pay Committee last month.

Meanwhile, the council approved a resolution to allow the Arkansas Highway Department to move forward on $250,000 in planned street improvements for Rison in 2019.

Last month, the city council’s Pay Committee presented the full council with a proposed pay plan for city employees. Councilman Jimmy Bowlin, who chairs the committee, said their proposal focused on bringing the city’s salaries in line with comparably-sized cities.

Bowlin told the council last month that no city employee would see their current salary reduced. However, he said those who have salaries that were above what other comparably-sized towns were paying would see smaller annual increases than those with salaries that may lag behind other towns. Bowlin said those employees receiving smaller increases would only see those smaller increases until their salaries starting reflecting those in comparably-sized cities.

The Pay Committee’s proposal was based on a 1.5 percent annual pay increase with a maximum of 28 “steps” (annual pay increase) for all city employees.

During the February meeting, it was decided that the new pay scale would not go into effect until January 2019. Therefore the council tabled a decision on the committee’s proposal until the full council had more time to study it.

