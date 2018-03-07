King Expects Big Crowd For Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt

RISON – If phone calls, emails and private messages on social media are any indication, Jennifer King said this year’s Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt set for this Thursday through Saturday, March 8-10, is lining up to be the largest yet.

“This is going to be huge this year,” she said.

King said she has seen a much higher volume of people reaching out to her this year compared to the previous two years.

“Several are coming back for the third time,” she said.

King came up with the idea for the Junk Hunt three years ago as a way to raise money for the restoration efforts at the Pioneer Village. The idea was to encourage people along Hwy. 35 from Benton to Dermott to host rummage sales over a three-day period during the early spring. The Pioneer Village would benefit by renting out booth space to vendors, and also exposing the Village to out-of-town guests.

The Pioneer Village is once again serving as a “hub” along the route. Sharon Gray, president of Friends of Pioneer Village, said they had 17 booths rented out as of Tuesday morning.

In addition, she said they will be selling concessions all three days. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will be hosting a concession fundraiser on Thursday while Friends of Pioneer Village will be hosting it Friday and Saturday.

That first year for the Junk Hunt not only exceeded King’s expectations, but several others as well. Some roadside vendors reported taking in several thousands of dollars over the three-day period, well beyond anything they anticipated.

