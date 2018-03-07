Kyle Preston Holt, 27, of Beale AFB, California passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Kyle was born March 21, 1990, Texarkana, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, SSGT Samantha Holt of Beale AFB, California; Parents, Kelley and Rhonda Holt, Rison, Lori Holt, San Marcos, Texas; Brother, Tyler (Reba) Post, Benton; Sisters, Ashley (Ty) Watthanaphuti, Loren (Andrew) Smith, Texarkana, Arkansas; Grandparents, Elwin and Marilyn Ollar, Searcy, Larry (Joyce) Hoover, Springfield, Missouri, Bob and Barbara Nipper, Magnolia, and host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.