Rison’s Donnie King To Speak at Banquet

RISON – Rison native and former Tyson executive Donnie King will be the keynote speaker at the Second Annual “Celebrate Cleveland County” banquet to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison.

King began working part-time for Tyson in 1982 and worked his way through the ranks to become President of North American Operations for Tyson Foods, Inc.

After graduating from Rison High School in 1980, King earned a degree in business management from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, working part-time for Tyson while he attended college.

King was inducted as the 53rd Distinguished Alumnus at UAM in 2015.

He and his wife, the former Charlotte McKinney of Rison, are the parents of two children, Mark King and Kristen Davidson, who both live in Fayetteville. Kristen and her husband, Grant, are expecting the King’s first grandchild in June.

The Celebrate Cleveland County Banquet is organized through the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative.

Britt Talent, a member of the Kickstart Cleveland County steering committee, said the banquet is an occasion to celebrate local achievements over the past year and look forward to plans for the coming.

Last year’s guest speakers were newspaper columnist/author Rex Nelson, a noted advocate for rural Arkansas, and Dr. Rick Cartwright, director of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service.

To read the full article, see the March 7, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.