Roberta Sanders

Roberta Lee Robinson Sanders, 77, of Amarillo, Texas died Sunday, February 25, 2018.

She was born April 13, 1940 in Biggers, Arkansas to the late Layne and Tommie Campbell Robinson.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Clarence Edward Sanders, her daughter Melinda Metcalf, and her son Kenneth Sanders.

She is survived by one son Thomas Sanders of Kingsland; two brothers Don Robinson of Warren and Doug Robinson of Malvern; two sisters, Sue Forthman of Arkadelphia and Trecia Prather of Pine Bluff; two grandchildren, Holly Tillery of Amarillo, Texas and Layne Sanders of Hampton; three great grandchildren, Colson, Raegan, and Liam Tillery all of Amarillo, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 1 at the Benton Funeral Home Chapel.

