Seven Local Races Develop For 2018

County Assessor, Two JP Seats Contested; Kingsland, Rison See Races Too

RISON – Seven contested races have emerged in Cleveland County after the one-week filing period for the 2018 elections closed at noon last Thursday, March 1.

Three of those contested races will be for positions within the Kingsland city government: mayor and two city council positions.

In addition, there will be a contested Republican primary election for county assessor; a contested Democratic primary for Justice of the Peace Dist. 2; a contested general election for Justice of the Peace Dist. 9; and a contested general election for Rison City Council Ward C, Position 1.

All other positions within county and local governments are unopposed. Two of those positions – Dwayne Ashcraft for Justice of the Peace, Dist. 2, and Sharon Crosby for Kingsland City Council Ward 1, Pos. 1 – will be new candidates after the incumbents for those respective seats did not file for re-election.

Jimmy Curry announced in January that he would not be seeking re-election as the Dist. 2 JP. Meanwhile, former Ward 1, Pos. 1 Kingsland City Council member Tletha “Tootie” Spencer is running for Kingsland mayor instead of her council seat.

On the state level, Dist. 8 State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw of Hermitage, and Dist. 10 State Rep. Mike Holcomb of Pine Bluff, both Republican, are unopposed in their races for the Arkansas House of Representatives.

