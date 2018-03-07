Smith Chapel Area Home Destroyed By Fire

SMITH CHAPEL – The home of Kenny and Trina Watts of 540 Morgan Road north of the Smith Chapel community was destroyed by a fire at about 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, March 4. Kingsland Fire Chief John Roth said both the Kingsland and New Edinburg Fire Departments responded to the blaze after it was detected by someone passing by.

Roth said the Watts were not at home with the fire occurred. He said a cause of the fire had not been determined.

The home was a total loss. Donations for the Watts Family are being accepted at the Round Table Coffee Shop in Fordyce.