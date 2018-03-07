Spears Reveals Health Issue

RISON – County Judge Gary Spears informed the Cleveland County Quorum Court Monday night that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer and could be missing some meetings later this year.

At the close of Monday night’s regular monthly meeting, Spears told the court that he received the news about his health last Thursday, shortly after the filing period for the 2018 election had ended. He told them he wanted them to hear it directly from him rather than second hand.

“At noon I found I didn’t have an opponent (for this year’s election) and 2:30 I learned I had cancer,” Spears told the court. “It went from being a good day to being a bad day.”

While he said his doctors have yet to determine the extent of he disease, Spears said the preliminary reports sound positive, and he hopes to have the issue resolved by the end of the year.

