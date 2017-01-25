recent posts

Jan 25, 2017

2016 Statistics Show Less Violent, More Property Crimes Than In 2015 RISON – While violent crimes like rape, sexual assault and others were down in 2016, Cleveland County did see a noticeable up-tick in property crimes like burglary, theft of property, and...

Jan 25, 2017

RISON – If you pay close attention to the sides of the roads around Cleveland County, you will notice quite a bit of trash along the roads. Dink Lybrand with the Cleveland County unit of the Arkansas Highway Department said the amount of litter in Cleveland...

Jan 25, 2017

RISON – A truck stolen from a business at Woodlawn last Thursday morning, Jan. 19, was recovered later that day when a relative of the truck’s owner spotted it in Pine Bluff, Chief Deputy Gary Young of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department reported. Young...

Jan 25, 2017

Rison – Friends of Pioneer Village will once again be hosting “The Hub” for the upcoming Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt at the Pioneer Village in Rison as a fundraiser to help support renovations of the historic structures on the grounds. That was one of the...

Jan 25, 2017

RISON – Even when country music icon Johnny Cash was at the top of his career, he would on occasion sneak into Cleveland County to visit relatives and attend reunions, often undetected by the general public. Those are the type of stories that the Cleveland County...