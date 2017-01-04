recent posts

Legislators Address Quorum Court
Posted by on Jan 4, 2017
Spears, Justices Voice Concerns Over Unfunded Mandates, Regulations RISON – County Judge Gary Spears and the Cleveland County Quorum Court had an opportunity to express their concerns with two local legislators Monday night about the state saddling counties with...

Posted by on Jan 4, 2017
RISON – With greater expenses and less revenue projected in 2017, County Treasurer Jack Hopson was able to deliver to some good news to the Cleveland County Quorum Court during its regular monthly meeting Monday night. Hopson reported that the county general fund...

Posted by on Jan 4, 2017
KINGSLAND – The Kingsland City Council voted to hire Rusty Leopard as the new operator for the Kingsland Water and Wastewater Departments during its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 22. He succeeds the late Joe Cook, who died in October while serving in that...

Kingsland’s Nix To Become KARK TV Weatherman
Posted by on Jan 4, 2017
LITTLE ROCK – Nexstar Broadcasting announced Tuesday that Kingsland native Hayden Nix has been hired as the new weekend meteorologist for KARK Channel 4 in Little Rock beginning in February. Nix is currently the weekend meterologist at KTXS television in Abilene,...

Posted by on Jan 4, 2017
RISON – In our annual review of the previous year, The Herald looks back on some of the headlines impacting Cleveland County in 2016. This week’s review will focus on events that took place during the first half of the year, January through June...
