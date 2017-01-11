recent posts

Posted by admin on Jan 11, 2017

Effort Underway To Spur More Local Growth Through Entrepreneurship RISON – In an effort to cultivate more small business growth in the county, Kickstart Cleveland County is working with the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center to present a...

Posted by admin on Jan 11, 2017

RISON – Cleveland County received its first winter precipitation of the season last Friday when about an inch of snow fell across much of the county. The snow created a picturesque scene at the Pioneer Village in Rison. (Top) The old Mt. Olivet Methodist Church...

Posted by admin on Jan 11, 2017

WOODLAWN – As completion of the new library/multi-media center draws closer, the Woodlawn School Board turned its attention to improving the aesthetics of the building during a short regular monthly meeting Monday night. Superintendent Dudley Hume told the board...

Posted by admin on Jan 11, 2017

RISON – A number of organizations affiliated with Kickstart Cleveland County have announced dates, or at least tentative dates, for events that are set to take place in Cleveland County in 2017. The events were announced during the Kickstart Cleveland County...

Posted by admin on Jan 11, 2017

RISON – The presidential election and the fate of two proposed sales taxes to support the construction and maintenance of a county jail dominated much of the local news over the last half of 2016. Here’s an overview of the top stories for each month over the...