Posted by admin on Jan 18, 2017
Motions By Two Defendants Push Back Trial Date for Allbright Murder
RISON – The capital murder trial for Brad Hunter Smith of the Randall community, accused of killing 22-year-old Cherrish Faith Allbright in December 2015, has been moved to March 27-31 as the...
Posted by admin on Jan 18, 2017
RISON – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department placed an advertisement for jailers in The Herald this week as the first changes begin in the wake of last year’s citation issued by the Arkansas Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee.
The state...
Posted by admin on Jan 18, 2017
RISON – Cleveland County Superintendent Johnnie Johnson (right) presents Willena Rainey Swift (left), the daughter of the late Cleveland County School Board member Willie Rainey, with a plaque and certificate of appreciation during a ceremony at the start of the...
Posted by admin on Jan 18, 2017
RISON – The Cleveland County School District will be paying $12,317.06 in bonus money this month to 52 employees who did not miss a day or missed only one day of work over the second nine-week period of the school year.
Meanwhile, next year’s seniors may have...
Posted by admin on Jan 18, 2017
RISON – Rummage sale enthusiasts from across the region are gearing up for the Second Annual Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt to be held March 9-11 along a 120-mile stretch of Arkansas Hwy. 35 that passes through five counties, including Clevleand County.
“People are already...
Sinfully Sweet: Decadent Chocolate Truffle Cake
By Janet Tharpe
When is a cake not just a cake? When it’s spiked with orange zest, topped with chocolate truffles and frosted with the silkiest chocolate frosting EVER!
This chocolate masterpiece was the creation of home cook Angela Gray. Perfect for Valentine’s Day, or any special occasion, show your...
Roberts Powers Wildcats Past Hampton, HG
RISON – The Rison Wildcats overcame an early deficit before pulling away over the final three quarters to knock off the Hampton Bulldogs, 58-46, in combined district play last Friday night at the Rison Gym.
Hampton led 16-15 at the end of the opening period before Rison’s J.C. Roberts hit nine of his...
David Skinner
David Wayne Skinner, 53, of Stuttgart passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
David was born November 29, 1963 in San Mateo, California to the late Vernon Wayne Skinner and Marilyn Elizabeth Cummings.
He worked in Stuttgart, as a farmer for most of his life and owned his own mechanic shop.
He was survived...