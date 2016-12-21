recent posts

Kickstart Eyes Johnny Cash Con...

Posted by on Dec 21, 2016
Group Looks to Dyess As Model; Discusses Training for Local Businesses RISON – A group from Kickstart Cleveland County will be attending a presentation next month from the person responsible for developing the boyhood home of Johnny Cash at Dyess into a tourist...

UAM Recognizes McClellan For A...

UAM Recognizes McClellan For Achievements
Posted by on Dec 21, 2016
By Jim Brewer MONTICELLO – Retired Brig. Gen. Roger McClellan of New Edinburg was among the three alumni of the University of Arkansas at Monticello to be recognized for the  2016 Alumni Awards for Achievement and Merit. McClellan, former second in command of...

Pansy’s Thompson Inducted Into...

Pansy’s Thompson Inducted Into Drag Racing Hall
Posted by on Dec 21, 2016
The late Joe Ralph Thompson of the Pansy community, whose cars won national championships during the 1960’s, was among the inaugural class of inductees of the Arkansas Drag Racing Hall of Fame. Thompson, along with  Dennis Oliver, Jack Mullings, S.E. Buchanan and...

Wells Makes All-State; ‘Cats R...

Posted by on Dec 21, 2016
By Stan Sadler RISON – Blain Wells, 5-9, 320-pound offensive tackle for the Rison Wildcats, has been named to the 2016 Class 2A All-State football team, according to R.H.S. head coach Clay Totty. In all, seven members of the Rison team, which went 7-4 and...

Lady Wildcats Race Past Bearde...

Posted by on Dec 21, 2016
RISON – The Rison Lady  Wildcats used three 3-pointers in the second quarter to blow open what had been a close game as they pulled away for a  59-33 win over the Bearden Lady Bears last Friday night at the Rison Gym. The teams finished the first quarter...
