Group Looks to Dyess As Model; Discusses Training for Local Businesses RISON – A group from Kickstart Cleveland County will be attending a presentation next month from the person responsible for developing the boyhood home of Johnny Cash at Dyess into a tourist...

By Jim Brewer MONTICELLO – Retired Brig. Gen. Roger McClellan of New Edinburg was among the three alumni of the University of Arkansas at Monticello to be recognized for the 2016 Alumni Awards for Achievement and Merit. McClellan, former second in command of...

The late Joe Ralph Thompson of the Pansy community, whose cars won national championships during the 1960’s, was among the inaugural class of inductees of the Arkansas Drag Racing Hall of Fame. Thompson, along with Dennis Oliver, Jack Mullings, S.E. Buchanan and...

By Stan Sadler RISON – Blain Wells, 5-9, 320-pound offensive tackle for the Rison Wildcats, has been named to the 2016 Class 2A All-State football team, according to R.H.S. head coach Clay Totty. In all, seven members of the Rison team, which went 7-4 and...

RISON – The Rison Lady Wildcats used three 3-pointers in the second quarter to blow open what had been a close game as they pulled away for a 59-33 win over the Bearden Lady Bears last Friday night at the Rison Gym. The teams finished the first quarter...