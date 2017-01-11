recent posts
Posted by admin on Jan 11, 2017
Effort Underway To Spur More Local Growth Through Entrepreneurship
RISON – In an effort to cultivate more small business growth in the county, Kickstart Cleveland County is working with the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center to present a...
Posted by admin on Jan 11, 2017
RISON – Cleveland County received its first winter precipitation of the season last Friday when about an inch of snow fell across much of the county.
The snow created a picturesque scene at the Pioneer Village in Rison. (Top) The old Mt. Olivet Methodist Church...
Posted by admin on Jan 11, 2017
WOODLAWN – As completion of the new library/multi-media center draws closer, the Woodlawn School Board turned its attention to improving the aesthetics of the building during a short regular monthly meeting Monday night.
Superintendent Dudley Hume told the board...
Posted by admin on Jan 11, 2017
RISON – A number of organizations affiliated with Kickstart Cleveland County have announced dates, or at least tentative dates, for events that are set to take place in Cleveland County in 2017.
The events were announced during the Kickstart Cleveland County...
Posted by admin on Jan 11, 2017
RISON – The presidential election and the fate of two proposed sales taxes to support the construction and maintenance of a county jail dominated much of the local news over the last half of 2016. Here’s an overview of the top stories for each month over the...
recent from Editorials
Sinfully Sweet: Decadent Chocolate Truffle Cake
By Janet Tharpe
When is a cake not just a cake? When it’s spiked with orange zest, topped with chocolate truffles and frosted with the silkiest chocolate frosting EVER!
This chocolate masterpiece was the creation of home cook Angela Gray. Perfect for Valentine’s Day, or any special occasion, show your...
recent from Sports
Bears Edge ‘Cats in OT, 75-74
RISON – The Woodlawn Bears rallied from a 13-point second half deficit to tie the game with 8 seconds left before edging the Rison Wildcats, 75-74, in an overtime thriller between the Cleveland County rivals Friday night in the Rison gym.
Rison led 57-46 to start the fourth quarter before Woodlawn made...
recent from Obituaries
Dorothy Smith
Dorothy M. Smith, age 102, of Sheridan, AR, went to her heavenly home Saturday, January 7, 2017 at her home in Sheridan, AR.
She was born September 8th, 1914, in Rye, AR, a daughter of the late James William McClain and Ollie Beaty McClain.
She graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1936 and attended...